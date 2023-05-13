Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Humid Weekend Forecast

By Catherine Bodak
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 7:42 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The first half of Mother’s Day weekend looks unsettled, though it won’t be a washout all weekend. Scattered showers and storms will be widely scattered, so there will be many opportunities to be outside in the warm air reminiscent of early summer. You can track the radar on Saturday on the FOX19 First Alert Weather app.

Mother’s Day Sunday will be dry for much of the day, though we can’t rule out an isolated shower in the afternoon and evening - especially west of I-71. A few storms could have some gusty winds and downpours. Otherwise, expect more clouds than sun as highs will be in the low-to-mid 70s.

There will be isolated opportunities for showers and a few rumbles of thunder late Sunday night into very early Monday morning, though it moves out before daybreak to start the work week.

Dry and comfortable conditions are expected early next week with highs in the mid 70s and lows in the 50s under a mix of sun and clouds!

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Independence police said Amy Workman claimed she scanned prescription bottles in the pharmacy,...
Woman accused of stealing nearly $15,000 from NKY Kroger Pharmacy
Rowers found what they think is a body in the Great Miami River and called police.
Body pulled from Great Miami River identified
Addyson (left), 4, was declared brain dead on Friday, the grandmother said. Alijah (right), 7,...
1 child brain dead, another ‘declining rapidly’ after Winton Hills fire
Lawrence Wartman pleaded guilty to sodomy on May 10 and will return to court on Aug. 14 for...
Man pleads guilty after sodomizing child during sleepover
A 24-year-old motorcyclist was critically hurt in an overnight hit-skip crash in West Price...
Motorcyclist critically hurt in hit-skip crash

Latest News

Ashley Smith is a meteorologist for FOX19 NOW
A Touch of the Muggies
Tracking some rain chances over the weekend.
Scattered showers and a few storms entering the weekend
Unsettled over the next couple of days, but looking great weather-wise next week!
Unsettled weather going into Mother’s Day weekend
Frank Marzullo
On & Off Rain Chances This Weekend