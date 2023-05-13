Man arrested on Ronald Reagan after trying to break into cars in traffic, police say

BLUE ASH, Ohio (WXIX) - Bodycam footage shows a man charge an officer during a traffic stop on the highway, according to Blue Ash police.

Officers were notified of a possible reckless driver southbound on Kenwood Road toward Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway around 3 p.m. on Thursday, according to the incident report.

Blue Ash Police Lt. Pete Ballauer says someone also reported a person inside the vehicle had tried to break into other cars.

“Pne motorist said that subject was outside of his car in traffic attempting to get into other occupied vehicles,” Ballauer said.

Officer Kyle Lackman began following the car and reported over radio traffic: “He jumped the curb getting on the highway and then he opened his door on the highway... I’ve got eyes on it.”

Minutes later, dashcam footage appears to show the driver’s door open on the highway. Lackman then pulled the man over.

The man leaves the car and runs toward Lackman, according to the bodycam footage.

“He’s attacking me!” Lackman can be heard saying. “I need cars!”

The man is 26-year-old Mouhamadou Ndiaye, according to police.

Ndiaye was taken to the hospital for evaluation and has since been transported to Hamilton County Justice Center.

Court records show he is charged with failure to comply wih an order or signal of a police officer, resisting arrest, misdemeanor drug abuse and criminal damaging or endangering.

Ballauer says he’s glad the situation resolved safely.

“”It’s dangerous for an officer in general, any time of day, but with that kind of traffic on westbound Cross County, not only dangerous for our officer, but for the individual who created this situation and for all the motorists who were going by at the time,” he said.

