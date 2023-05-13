Police arrest suspect in connection with St. Bernard shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -St. Bernard police, with the assistance of the SWAT team, arrested a suspect Friday in connection with a shooting that left one person with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers say Jaleel Bean, 24, has been charged with aggravated robbery and felonious assault in connection with the shooting that took place in the 4900 block of Vine Street on Tuesday night.

Officers were called to the scene around 9:30 p.m.

Police say once they arrived, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

That victim was then taken to the UC Medical Center for treatment, police said.

The cause of the shooting is still under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.