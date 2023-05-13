Police arrest suspect in connection with St. Bernard shooting

Contests
Jaleel Bean, 24, was arrested Friday in connection with a shooting that took place in St. Bernard, police said.(Hamilton County Justice Center)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -St. Bernard police, with the assistance of the SWAT team, arrested a suspect Friday in connection with a shooting that left one person with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers say Jaleel Bean, 24, has been charged with aggravated robbery and felonious assault in connection with the shooting that took place in the 4900 block of Vine Street on Tuesday night.

Officers were called to the scene around 9:30 p.m.

Police say once they arrived, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

That victim was then taken to the UC Medical Center for treatment, police said.

The cause of the shooting is still under investigation.

