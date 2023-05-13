Contests
Reds unveil Nike City Connect uniforms

By Kendall Hyde
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Cincinnati Reds unveiled the black and red colored Nike City Connect uniforms Saturday.

Fans from all over the Tri-State woke up bright and early to get their hands on the new uniforms.

One super fan drove for two hours for the special occasion.

“There have been some leaks, but the leaks still didn’t do it justice. It’s a great day to be a Reds fan,” Brad said. “It always is, but this is special just because we’ve wanted new jerseys for years, and Nike finally let us get the City Connect, and it feels special. As you can see, the Reds went all out as they always do, and it’s filled with fans. So we’ll show out.”

The uniforms are all black with red accents.

The Reds will debut the uniforms on Friday, May 19, during their game against the Yankees.

