Annual taco festival supports community and violence prevention

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Real Taco Fest returned to Smale Riverfront Park on Saturday, featuring tacos from over a dozen local vendors.

“I’m from Puerto Rico but you’ve got Mexican, you’ve got Argentina, you’ve got Brazil, you’ve got like the whole American culture here, you know? It’s beautiful,” said festival attendee Eddie Sergile.

Sergile hasn’t been to Puerto Rico in years, but he said events like The Real Taco Fest offer him a taste of home and the opportunity to speak in his native language.

In addition, a portion of the proceeds from The Real Taco Fest 2023 goes to The Ion Center for Violence Prevention.

“It’s huge, " said Christy Burch, Chief Executive Officer, The Ion Center for Violence Prevention. “It sends a couple of messages that violence is not OK and everybody should do something about it and something like Taco Fest can tell people about that.”

The nonprofit organization focuses on supporting survivors of violence (sexual and/or intimate partner violence) by offering resources such as 24/7, free and confidential responsive services, advocacy programs and local communities to prevent violence.

“For 26 years I have done this work and I have a deep personal connection to this work,” Burch explains. “My mom is a survivor herself and I do this work in honor of her. I also want to make sure that my kid doesn’t have to grow up in a world where this violence is going on.”

