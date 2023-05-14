Contests
Cincinnati Children’s: Strep-A cases should slow down as school lets out

By Ken Brown
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 11:43 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Many families dealt with children’s illnesses this year, especially during the winter months.

Cincinnati Children’s Hospital officials say that strep has been particularly difficult this year because of an uptick in illnesses in the fall months that led to a more difficult winter with illness.

Now that spring has arrived, officials at Children’s think that this rather large run of strep cases may soon come to an end as now we’re able to open windows and your kids can play outside.

FOX19NOW’s Ken Brown has the story.

