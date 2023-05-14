Cincinnati Children’s: Strep-A cases should slow down as school lets out

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Many families dealt with children’s illnesses this year, especially during the winter months.

Cincinnati Children’s Hospital officials say that strep has been particularly difficult this year because of an uptick in illnesses in the fall months that led to a more difficult winter with illness.

Now that spring has arrived, officials at Children’s think that this rather large run of strep cases may soon come to an end as now we’re able to open windows and your kids can play outside.

FOX19NOW’s Ken Brown has the story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.