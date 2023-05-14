CPD: Crash shuts down I-75NB, 1 transported to UC Hospital

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - I-75 Northbound closed down Saturday night due to a crash near the Mitchell Avenue exit.

According to Cincinnati Police, a man was transported by the Cincinnati Fire Department to UC Medical Center before police arrived at the scene.

The extent of his injuries will be unknown to the police until they arrive at the hospital, according to police at the scene.

