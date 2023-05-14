Contests
CPD: Crash shuts down I-75NB, 1 transported to UC Hospital

I-75 Northbound closed Saturday night due to a crash.
I-75 Northbound closed Saturday night due to a crash.(Ohio Department of Transportation)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 9:45 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - I-75 Northbound closed down Saturday night due to a crash near the Mitchell Avenue exit.

According to Cincinnati Police, a man was transported by the Cincinnati Fire Department to UC Medical Center before police arrived at the scene.

The extent of his injuries will be unknown to the police until they arrive at the hospital, according to police at the scene.

FOX19NOW is currently at the scene and will continue to update this story as news develops.

