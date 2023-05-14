Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Happy Mother’s Day

logo
logo(WXIX)
By Catherine Bodak
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 6:45 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Mother’s Day Sunday will be dry with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the low-to-mid 70s. We can’t rule out a stray shower in the evening, but most will be rain-free!

There will be isolated showers and a few rumbles of thunder late Sunday night into Monday morning, though it moves out a few hours after daybreak to start the work week. Skies will be mostly cloudy Monday with partial clearing later in the day with afternoon highs in the lower 70s with more comfortable conditions in place.

Mid-to-high level clouds will stick around Monday night into early Tuesday, though Tuesday will see abundant sunshine in the afternoon with highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 50s.

Wednesday is sunny and seasonable - great conditions for the FC Cincinnati match at TQL Stadium!

Clouds increase Thursday throughout the day ahead of our next weather maker that arrives late Thursday night into Friday. Scattered showers with a few thunderstorms will be possible then - but coverage is expected to decrease before the Cincinnati Reds game at Great American Ballpark - which will also be Fireworks Friday!

Next weekend will be milder with highs in the lower 70s and lows in the low 50s under a mix of sun and clouds.

Going into the following week, things start off cool and dry following the weekend weather pattern. However, late next week there could be a nice warming trend as the tri-state could rise into the 80s just before Memorial Day Weekend! Stay tuned as we get closer for updates!

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jarron Slayback and his fiancée.
Jury convicts Cincinnati-area man who killed ‘best friend’ on vacation in Kentucky
Man arrested on Ronald Reagan after trying to break into cars in traffic, police say
Man arrested on Ronald Reagan after trying to break into cars in traffic, police say
I-75 Northbound closed Saturday night due to a crash/shooting incident, according to Cincinnati...
CPD: Crash/shooting incident closes I-75NB, 1 transported to UC Hospital
Addyson (left), 4, was declared brain dead on Friday, the grandmother said. Alijah (right), 7,...
1 child brain dead, another ‘declining rapidly’ after Winton Hills fire
Independence police said Amy Workman claimed she scanned prescription bottles in the pharmacy,...
Woman accused of stealing nearly $15,000 from NKY Kroger Pharmacy

Latest News

Drier conditions are on the way, though we can't rule out some rain chances Sunday night into...
Cloudy but drier day for Mother’s Day
Looks like a mostly cloudy and dry Mother's Day ahead in the tri-state.
Drying out Mother's Day under cloudy skies
Tracking cloudy skies for Mother's Day.
Rain chances ending tonight with clouds, drier conditions for Mother's Day
Humid Weekend Forecast