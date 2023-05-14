Contests
Light morning showers and cloud cover to start the week

Rain showers won’t be too disruptive, but will be noticeable for Monday morning
Tracking rain chances for the first half of the week and late in the week with mild to...
Tracking rain chances for the first half of the week and late in the week with mild to seasonable conditions.(WXIX)
By Ethan Emery
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Mostly cloudy skies will close the weekend with temperatures overnight falling in the lower 50s. We can’t rule out a stray shower in the evening.

There will be isolated showers late Sunday night into Monday morning, though it moves out a few hours after daybreak to start the work week.

Skies will be cloudy Monday with afternoon highs in the lower 70s with a chill to the northeast winds - which will be light but noticeable.

A wave of energy moves to the south of the tri-state, but will bring widespread showers on Tuesday. Outdoor plans Tuesday should have an alternative indoors as rainfall amounts will range from 0.10″ to over 0.50″ with the highest totals south of the Ohio River. Tuesday will also be cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Wednesday is sunny and mild with afternoon temperatures in the low 70s - great conditions for the FC Cincinnati match at TQL Stadium!

Sunny skies are expected again Thursday with a chilly start with morning lows in the 40s and afternoon highs in the low-to-mid 70s.

Scattered showers with a few thunderstorms will be possible Friday afternoon and evening and last through the overnight hours.

Next weekend will start with a few morning showers Saturday but clear out in the afternoon. Highs will only be in the low 70s but pleasant conditions are expected on Sunday.

Going into the following week, things start off cool and dry following the weekend weather pattern. However, late next week there could be a nice warming trend as the tri-state could rise into the 80s just before Memorial Day Weekend! Stay tuned as we get closer for updates!

