Mt. Healthy police issue endangered missing child alert for 2 children

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Mt. Healthy Police Department issued an endangered missing child alert Sunday for two missing children under four years old.

Police say 7-month-old Julian Jones and 3-year-old Jewell Jones were taken by their non-custodial mother, 29-year-old Mazilia Hardin, Saturday at 8:40 p.m.

Mt. Healthy Police say that Mazilia Hardin, 29, took the two missing children. She is their non-custodial mother. (The Ohio Attorney General's Office)

Officers say Hardin is homeless and has no known means to take care of the children.

She is known to use public transportation, officers said.

Police say they were last seen eastbound on McMakin Street in Mt. Healthy.

Julian is two feet and six inches tall, weighs about 20 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a green shirt and blue jeans, police said.

Officers say Jewell is three feet tall, weighs about 35 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a Bengals t-shirt and blue jeans.

Hardin is five feet and five inches tall, weighs about 156 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. Police say she was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with red lettering, black leggings, and white gym shoes.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the Mt. Healthy Police Department at 513-728-3183.

