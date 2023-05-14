What you need to know for the 2023 Kentucky Primaries

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Saturday was the last day for early in-person voting for the 2023 primaries. Now, voters will have to wait until Tuesday to cast their ballot.

Voters will select their candidates for big seats including Kentucky’s governor, Commissioner of Agriculture, State Treasurer, and Secretary of State.

The highly anticipated gubernatorial race has three Democratic Candidates and twelve Republican candidates.

On the Democratic ballot for governor, current Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear alongside Peppy Martin and Geoffrey Young.

The Republican candidates for governor are Eric Deters, Bob Devore, Kelly Craft, Mike Harmon, Alan Keck, Dennis Ray Ormerod, Daniel Cameron, Ryan Quarles, Johnny Ray Rice, Robbie Smith, Jacob Clark, and David Copper.

Two individuals, Mikael Malone and Sierra Enlow, are running for Commissioner of Agriculture.

Republicans are battling it out for the rest of the seats. The three candidates for Secretary of State are Current Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams, Stephen Knipper, and Allen Maricle.

For State Treasurer, the candidates are Andrew Cooperrider, Mark Metcalf and O.C. Oleka.

The candidates for the position of auditor of public accounts are Allison Ball and Derek Petteys.

To find your polling location and to see your county’s ballot, click or tap here.

If you’re looking for a free ride to the polls, TARC has you covered all day on Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.