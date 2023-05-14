Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

What you need to know for the 2023 Kentucky Primaries

From polling locations to candidate information, here's what you should know about the 2023...
From polling locations to candidate information, here's what you should know about the 2023 Kentucky Primaries.(Source: WAVE)
By Marresa Burke
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 10:47 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Saturday was the last day for early in-person voting for the 2023 primaries. Now, voters will have to wait until Tuesday to cast their ballot.

Voters will select their candidates for big seats including Kentucky’s governor, Commissioner of Agriculture, State Treasurer, and Secretary of State.

The highly anticipated gubernatorial race has three Democratic Candidates and twelve Republican candidates. 

On the Democratic ballot for governor, current Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear alongside Peppy Martin and Geoffrey Young.

The Republican candidates for governor are Eric Deters, Bob Devore, Kelly Craft, Mike Harmon, Alan Keck, Dennis Ray Ormerod, Daniel Cameron, Ryan Quarles, Johnny Ray Rice, Robbie Smith, Jacob Clark, and David Copper.

Two individuals, Mikael Malone and Sierra Enlow, are running for Commissioner of Agriculture.

Republicans are battling it out for the rest of the seats. The three candidates for Secretary of State are Current Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams, Stephen Knipper, and Allen Maricle.

For State Treasurer, the candidates are Andrew Cooperrider, Mark Metcalf and O.C. Oleka.

The candidates for the position of auditor of public accounts are Allison Ball and Derek Petteys.

To find your polling location and to see your county’s ballot, click or tap here.

If you’re looking for a free ride to the polls, TARC has you covered all day on Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-75 Northbound closed Saturday night due to a crash/shooting incident, according to Cincinnati...
CPD: Crash/shooting incident closes I-75NB, 1 transported to UC Hospital
Eyes in the sky: A look inside OSP's aviation division [Part 1]
OSP uses approved funding to expand surveillance tech to Butler County
Mt. Healthy Police say that Mazilia Hardin, 29, took the two missing children. She is their...
UPDATE: Endangered missing children found, mother in custody
Jarron Slayback and his fiancée.
Jury convicts Cincinnati-area man who killed ‘best friend’ on vacation in Kentucky
An Alabama couple recently welcomed two sets of identical twins to their family.
‘It’s the Lord’: Woman gives birth to 2 sets of identical twins

Latest News

Vivek Ramaswamy wants to raise the voting age to 25
Vivek Ramaswamy wants to raise the voting age to 25
Former Vice President Mike Pence gives short speech about American energy policy during a visit...
Former Vice President Mike Pence in Cincinnati as he mulls 2024 presidential run
gavel
ACLU of Kentucky announces lawsuit over ‘anti-trans’ law
Loveland, Forest Hills pass controversial school district levies