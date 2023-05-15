Contests
2 arrested after portion of woman’s ear completely bitten off: court docs

Shania Redd (left) and Qijuan Johnson (right)(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 8:21 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people are under arrest after a portion of a woman’s ear was bitten off, court record show.

Shania Redd, 25, and Qijuan Rogers, 24, both of Evanston, are held on one count each of felonious assault at the Hamilton County Justice Center.

Cincinnati police wrote in court records that Redd “bit (the) victim’s face and a portion of her ear was completely bit off” in an alleged incident on May 8 on Strand Lane in Winton Hills.

Rogers is accused of holding the victim, 28, down “so that Shania Redd could bite (the victim’s) face and a portion of her ear was bit off,” his affidavit states.

Court records do not indicate a motive.

Redd and Rogers are both scheduled to face a Hamilton County judge at 9 a.m. Monday.

