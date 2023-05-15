Contests
By Catherine Bodak
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 11:08 PM EDT
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The 52nd annual Appalachian Festival took place at Coney Island this weekend.

The park was transformed into a mountain-life village that featured Native American dancing, tin-smiths, black-smiths, soap-makers, spinners and weavers.

Guests enjoyed food, music, dancing and other traditions of Appalachian culture. FOX19NOW’s Catherine Bodak has the story.

