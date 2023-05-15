CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The 52nd annual Appalachian Festival took place at Coney Island this weekend.

The park was transformed into a mountain-life village that featured Native American dancing, tin-smiths, black-smiths, soap-makers, spinners and weavers.

Guests enjoyed food, music, dancing and other traditions of Appalachian culture. FOX19NOW’s Catherine Bodak has the story.

The 52nd Annual Appalachian Festival

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.