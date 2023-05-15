Contests
ATF offers $2,500 reward for information on 2 suspects wanted for firearms conspiracy in Cincinnati

Chad Bauer (left) and Roderico Allen (right) are wanted in connection with a firearm conspiracy...
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, ATF, is offering a $2,500 reward for anyone with information on two suspects wanted for a firearms conspiracy in Cincinnati.

Chad Bauer is armed and dangerous, and Roderico Allen is also assumed to be armed and dangerous, the ATF said.

The ATF adds that Allen also has ties to the Columbus area and has been seen there recently.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS, ATFTips@atf.gov, or submit an anonymous tip through the ReportIt app.

