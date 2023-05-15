Bellevue’s ban on smoking, vaping goes into effect today

BELLEVUE, Ky. (WXIX) - The City of Bellevue’s ordinance to ban smoking and vaping in public spaces goes into effect Monday.

Known as the “Smoke-free Air” ordinance, the new law bans smoking and vaping in enclosed public spaces, on city-owned property, at places of employment, in enclosed long-term residential facilities, or in any outdoor area that establishes itself as a non-smoking domain.

Non-smoking areas Smoking areas Workspaces: Auditoriums, classrooms, conference and meeting rooms, private offices, elevators, hallways, medical facilities, cafeterias, employee lounges, stairs, restrooms and other enclosed facilities. Private clubs City-owned property: Buildings or vehicles owned and/or leased by the City of Bellevue. Private residences Enclosed public spaces: Bars, hospitals, restaurants, stores, gyms, arenas, long-term care facilities, etc. Private rooms designated for smoking Outdoor public spaces: Arenas, stadiums, amphitheaters, parks, city-owned property, playgrounds, platforms, shelters, non-designated smoking areas in apartments or other living facilities, etc. Businesses that have a designated smoking area: Bars, restaurants, hospitals, etc.

Violators of the new city law will have to pay a $50 fine.

If the violator owns, manages or operates a public place, such as a bar or restaurant, then they will receive a warning for their first infraction. If they receive a second infraction within one year of the first, then they will have to pay a $100 fine. Any additional infractions within the same year will cost $250.

Bellevue became the second Northern Kentucky city to create restrictions on smoking following Dayton, Kentucky.

The city law was passed, in part, “to protect the public health and welfare [...] and to guarantee the right of all residents and visitors to breathe smoke-free air,” the ordinance reads.

The Bellevue City Council voted unanimously to pass the ordinance in February.

