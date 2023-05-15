Contests
Blue Ash officer rescues missing autistic 6-year-old from pond

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BLUE ASH, Ohio (WXIX) -A Blue Ash police officer rescued a missing autistic, non-verbal 6-year-old girl from a pond Sunday afternoon, according to Rachel Murray with the City of Blue Ash.

Murray says the police department got a report of the missing child just after 4 p.m. So law enforcement with Blue Ash, Montgomery, and Hamilton counties searched for the child.

About an hour later, a sheriff’s deputy stated that he saw the child in a pond near the 11000 block of Deerfield Road, Murray says.

Murray adds that Officer Bittner and other law enforcement saw the girl waist-deep in the water.

The girl did not respond after Officer Bittner called out to her, Murray said.

Murray says the officer went into the water and rescued her.

She was then returned safely to her parents, Murray said.

Blue Ash officer rescues missing autistic 6-year-old from pond
