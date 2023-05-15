Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Buc-ee’s plans second Ky. location set to begin construction this June

Buc-ee’s, known for its large convenience stores and the “world’s cleanest bathrooms” will be...
Buc-ee’s, known for its large convenience stores and the “world’s cleanest bathrooms” will be breaking ground at Kentucky’s second location this summer.(Buc-ee's)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMITHS GROVE, Ky. (WAVE) - Buc-ee’s, known for its large convenience stores and the “world’s cleanest bathrooms” will be breaking ground at Kentucky’s second location this summer.

The new travel center will be located in western Kentucky in Smiths Grove and will be the smallest city in the country with a Buc-ee’s location, according to a release.

Construction will formally begin at 4001 Smiths Grove-Scottsville Road on June 5 with a ceremony attended by local and state leaders.

This is the second Buc-ee’s in Kentucky, with the first opening in Richmond in April 2022.

“We are excited to be in Western Kentucky along a beautiful stretch of I-65 between Nashville and Louisville,” Stan Beard of Buc-ee’s said in a release. “Smiths Grove will be the smallest town with a Buc-ee’s. It has a big heart just like we do, so we’ll get along just fine!”

Buc-ee’s has a total of 45 stores across Texas and the south.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man barricaded himself in a home and fired several gunshots as he refused to come outside,...
Suspect in custody after nearly 12-hour-long standoff in NKY
The sheriff’s office explained there have been numerous reports of problems at the Anderson...
TikTok possibly behind juveniles’ ‘unruly behavior’ at Tri-State Kroger
Shania Redd (left) and Qijuan Rogers (right)
2 arrested after portion of woman’s ear completely bitten off: court docs
Graeter’s Ice Cream just released its first “bonus flavor” of the summer.
Graeter’s releases first bonus flavor of summer
I-75 Northbound closed Saturday night due to a crash/shooting incident, according to Cincinnati...
CPD: Crash/shooting incident closes I-75NB, 1 transported to UC Hospital

Latest News

Laura Miniard, of Loveland, went into the chapel at Good Samaritan Hospital and defecated on...
Woman defecates, smears feces inside Tri-State hospital chapel: court docs
Post Malone is coming to Riverbend Music Center in July.
Post Malone bringing signature performance, new music to Cincinnati this summer
A man was taken into custody for a mental evaluation after a SWAT standoff at Wetherington...
Man taken into custody at West Chester SWAT standoff
The 79 students earned their associate’s degree three weeks ahead of graduation.
Nearly 80 high school students graduate with associate’s degrees
Jason Gomes
Dad left sons, 3 and 5, unattended in car while he worked: court records