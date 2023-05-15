Lanes reopen after crash closes I-275 West in Northern Kentucky

Contests
Traffic backed up on i-275 West due to a crash Monday night.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BOONE COUNTY, KY. (WXIX) - First responders were at the scene of a crash on westbound Interstate 275 in Boone County Monday evening.

All westbound lanes were closed between Mineola Pike/Exit 2 and KY 212/Airport/Exit 4 as of 5:45 p.m. They reopened around 6:15 p.m.

There was only one car involved. The car crashed into a guard rail around 5:15 p.m., according to Boone County Dispatch.

UC Air Care was not called, and no one was transported from the scene, dispatch says.

Hebron police are at the scene.

