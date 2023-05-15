Family of St. Bernard shooting victim speaks out

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman who says her grandson is the victim of a shooting that happened in St. Bernard last Tuesday spoke exclusively with FOX19NOW.

On May 9, St. Bernard Police responded to Vine Street near McClellan Avenue for a report of a person shot near Pizza Hut.

Officers say they found one victim suffering from a gunshot wound who was then transported to UC Medical Center.

Stella Jones says the victim is her grandson.

“Oh my God, I don’t know of anyone I personally know - I see it on TV, but to know personally, I never heard of anybody getting shot and it was my oldest grandson, so it’s just crazy and he’s a really good kid,” Jones said.

St. Bernard Police and the SWAT Team arrested 24-year-old Jaleel Bean days later and charged him with aggravated robbery and felonious assault in connection to the shooting.

“He goes, ‘Grandma, why did this happen to me?’” said Jones. “And I said, ‘Well, let’s not worry about what happened; let’s just move on to the next step of your life and it will get better. That’s all you can do.’”

A GoFundMe created says Tyler Jones was senselessly shot in the abdomen and sustained major intestinal injuries.

Jones says her grandson says he’s currently still hospitalized and has a long and painful recovery ahead of him.

“I have a lot of people that care about us and it makes you feel warm and toasty inside,” Jones says. “It’s just like, wow - but I just want him to come home, get back to his life instead of dwelling on what happened in the past - keep it going straight.”

Bean is scheduled to appear in court on May 19.

