Graeter’s releases first bonus flavor of summer

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Graeter’s Ice Cream just released its first “bonus flavor” of the summer.

Dough’licious is a caramel brownie batter ice cream loaded with peanut butter dough, cookie dough, and brownie pieces.

This year, five new Bonus Flavors will be released throughout the summer in Graeter’s scoop shops and online.

Each one is considered a “Limited Time Only” flavor, and once the flavor is gone it is retired for the year.

To learn more about Graeter’s Ice Cream or to buy the Bonus Flavors online, visit https://www.graeters.com or visit Graeter’s on social media @Graeters

