Hamilton County deputies changing tactics to end ‘unruly behavior’ at Kroger location

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office says they are changing their tactics to put a stop to “unruly behavior” by unsupervised juveniles.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office explained there have been numerous reports of problems at the Anderson Towne Center, mainly at Kroger.

The ones responsible for causing the issues are thought to be juveniles who were dropped off at the Altitude Trampoline Park or the AMC Theatre, the sheriff’s office said on Facebook.

Already, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office says they have increased patrols in the area but are now going a step further.

A “zero tolerance” approach is now being taken by the sheriff’s office to “put an end to this illegal activity,” the Facebook post reads.

We will no longer just intercept these youths, and send them away. What will be happening moving forward, is that they will either be detained or criminally charged.

If a juvenile is charged, they and their parents/guardians will have to report to Juvenile Court for further disposition, according to the Hamilton County’s Sheriff’s Office.

