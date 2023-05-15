Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Longhorns on the loose in Fairfield Township

By Ken Brown and Jared Goffinet
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A trio of Texas Longhorns escaped in Fairfield Township, and officers are now trying to corral the cattle.

The Fairfield Township Police Department urges residents and drivers near Morris Road, Hamilton-Mason Road, Tylersville Road, and Bypass Route 4 to use caution.

The three longhorns got loose at some point from the 7800 block of Morris Road, police wrote on Facebook.

“The public is advised to not approach the cattle and motorists traveling in the area are urged to exercise extreme caution and keep a safe distance from the animals,” the department explained.

Call Butler County Dispatch at 513-785-1300 to report sightings of the three Texas Longhorns.

As the video and photo show, these are large animals.

The Spring River Zoo in Rosewell, New Mexico, says the average weight of a longhorn varies from 600 pounds to 2,500 pounds, depending on if it’s a bull, cow, or steer.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-75 Northbound closed Saturday night due to a crash/shooting incident, according to Cincinnati...
CPD: Crash/shooting incident closes I-75NB, 1 transported to UC Hospital
Eyes in the sky: A look inside OSP's aviation division [Part 1]
OSP uses approved funding to expand surveillance tech to Butler County
Mt. Healthy Police say that Mazilia Hardin, 29, took the two missing children. She is their...
Endangered missing children found, mother in custody
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a standoff at home with a barricaded man...
Standoff underway in Grant County
Graeter’s Ice Cream just released its first “bonus flavor” of the summer.
Graeter’s releases first bonus flavor of summer

Latest News

Summerfair Cincinnati runs from June 2-4 at Coney Island.
Summerfair Cincinnati returns to Coney Island June 2-4
A woman suffered severe burns after a male set her on fire and she jumped out a window of the...
Police identify woman set on fire in Fairfield Township
Lamond Johnson (left) and Willie Attaway (right)
Madeira store owner slaying: Murder suspects to be tried first in federal court
Longhorns loose in Fairfield Township
Texas Longhorns loose in Fairfield Township