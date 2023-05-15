Longhorns on the loose in Fairfield Township

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A trio of Texas Longhorns escaped in Fairfield Township, and officers are now trying to corral the cattle.

The Fairfield Township Police Department urges residents and drivers near Morris Road, Hamilton-Mason Road, Tylersville Road, and Bypass Route 4 to use caution.

The three longhorns got loose at some point from the 7800 block of Morris Road, police wrote on Facebook.

“The public is advised to not approach the cattle and motorists traveling in the area are urged to exercise extreme caution and keep a safe distance from the animals,” the department explained.

Call Butler County Dispatch at 513-785-1300 to report sightings of the three Texas Longhorns.

As the video and photo show, these are large animals.

The Spring River Zoo in Rosewell, New Mexico, says the average weight of a longhorn varies from 600 pounds to 2,500 pounds, depending on if it’s a bull, cow, or steer.

Here’s a daylight look at the Texas Longhorns. This was taken by Don Stephens, he said the Longhorns were grazing in his yard! ⁦@FOX19⁩ pic.twitter.com/e30C1EDqpH — Ken Brown (@Fox19KenBrown) May 15, 2023

