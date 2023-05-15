Madeira store owner slaying: Murder suspects to be tried first in federal court

MADEIRA, Ohio (WXIX) - Two murder suspects accused of gunning down a Madeira store owner during a 2021 robbery spree will be tried first in federal court before returning to local court on state charges.

Lamond Johnson, 37, and Willie Attaway, 31, were both named in a 14-count federal indictment as the killers of Madeira Beverage owner Roop Chand Gupta, 68.

It happened at the Kenwood Road business on Feb. 9, 2021.

Johnson was indicted first locally in Hamilton County. His trial originally was scheduled to begin Monday before Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Patrick Dinkelacker.

Now, both Johnson’s and Attaway’s cases return to federal court later this month for a May 31 telephone status conference. It’s not clear when they will be tried in federal court.

Prosecutors say the men were on a crime spree and brandished a gun when they robbed five businesses on Feb. 8 and 9, 2021:

February 8 – Shell on Montgomery Road in Deerfield Township,

February 8 – Shell on Dixie Highway in Hamilton

February 9 – Madeira Beverage on Kenwood Road in Madeira

February 9 – Sunoco on Kenwood Road in Blue As

February 9 – Marathon on North Broadway in Lebanon.

In total, two men were each indicted of conspiracy to interfere with commerce by robbery, interference with commerce by robbery (five counts), use of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence (five counts), use of a firearm to commit murder during and in relation to a crime of violence, possession by a prohibited person (two counts).

The investigation was jointly conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio, Madeira Police Department, Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office and police in Cincinnati, Blue Ash, Hamilton and Lebanon.

