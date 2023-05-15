Monday Morning Showers

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Skies will dry out by this afternoon. Monday afternoon daytime highs will be in the lower 70s.

A wave of energy moves to the south of the tri-state, but will bring widespread showers on Tuesday. Outdoor plans Tuesday should have an alternative indoors as rainfall amounts will range from 0.10″ to over 0.50″ with the highest totals south of the Ohio River. Tuesday will also be cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Wednesday is sunny and mild with afternoon temperatures in the low 70s - great conditions for the FC Cincinnati match at TQL Stadium!

Sunny skies are expected again Thursday with a chilly start with morning lows in the 40s and afternoon highs in the low-to-mid 70s.

Scattered showers with a few thunderstorms will be possible Friday afternoon and evening and last through the overnight hours.

Next weekend will start with a few morning showers Saturday but clear out in the afternoon. Highs will only be in the low 70s but pleasant conditions are expected on Sunday.

Going into the following week, things start off cool and dry following the weekend weather pattern. However, late next week there could be a nice warming trend as the tri-state could rise into the 80s just before Memorial Day Weekend! Stay tuned as we get closer for updates!

