Montgomery invests $150M for mixed-use development

MONTGOMERY, Ohio (WXIX) - A celebration will be held Friday in honor of crews finishing the first phase of the Montgomery Quarter, a $150 million development.

The new mixed-use neighborhood will have several restaurants and boutiques, a new public park, and dozens of apartments and office spaces.

Visitors can find various restaurants and boutiques in Montgomery Quarter, such as the familiar flavors BruBurger Bar offers or Latin influences at Livery.

In June, 140 luxury apartments will be available for people to rent, featuring a “state-of-the-art” gym, a resort-style pool and stainless steel appliances in each unit.

Assistant City Manager Tracy Henao says the project has been a priority for years and will provide additional tax revenue to ensure residents continue to receive high-quality services from the city.

“In addition to bringing new office, commercial and housing opportunities to Montgomery, the project will complement Historic Montgomery, bring more foot traffic to existing businesses and create new jobs in the region,” Henao tells FOX19 NOW. “The Hotel Rambler, expected to begin construction in the summer, will provide multiple event spaces, a uniquely designed lobby bar and luxury guest rooms. Montgomery Quarter Park, in the heart of the development, will offer new events such as festivals, concerts, yoga, and other gatherings.”

To gauge where Montgomery residents stood on the $150 million project, Henao says the city engaged with the community to create a “shared vision.”

“As with any large project, there were concerns that had to be addressed,” she said. “However, the community is very supportive of the Montgomery Quarter and the new opportunities that the project presents for the community.”

While there are still a few more steps to be taken to complete the mixed-use neighborhood, a few of the restaurants and shops are currently open to the public.

Friday’s celebration will be held from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Montgomery Quarter Park with live music, giveaways, food and a skydiving show.

Montgomery Quarter sits at the southern border of the city near the roundabout where Montgomery Road meets Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway.

For more information on the new community, visit their website.

