Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

P.I.V.O.T. program aiming to reduce violent crime throughout Cincinnati

The crash happened along Midland Drive just before 3 p.m. Thursday.
The crash happened along Midland Drive just before 3 p.m. Thursday.(MGN)
By Andrea Finney
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It’s been six years since Cincinnati launched Place-Based Investigations of Violent Offender Territories (PIVOT), a program designed to reduce violent crime in hot spots throughout the city.

In 2017, Cincinnati won an award for reducing shootings by 80% in the Westwood area.

Now, FOX19 NOW’s Andrea Finney talked with Cincinnati leaders about how the program is having an impact on the rest of the city.

In 2017, Cincinnati won an award for reducing shootings by 80% in the Westwood area.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-75 Northbound closed Saturday night due to a crash/shooting incident, according to Cincinnati...
CPD: Crash/shooting incident closes I-75NB, 1 transported to UC Hospital
The man barricaded himself in a home and fired several gunshots as he refused to come outside,...
Suspect in custody after nearly 12-hour-long standoff in NKY
Shania Redd (left) and Qijuan Johnson (right)
2 arrested after portion of woman’s ear completely bitten off: court docs
Eyes in the sky: A look inside OSP's aviation division [Part 1]
OSP uses approved funding to expand surveillance tech to Butler County
Mt. Healthy Police say that Mazilia Hardin, 29, took the two missing children. She is their...
Endangered missing children found, mother in custody

Latest News

Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Jonah Williams (73), Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle...
Jonah Williams expected to play upcoming season with Bengals despite trade request
Traffic backed up on i-275 West due to a crash Monday night.
Lanes reopen after crash closes I-275 West in Northern Kentucky
FC Cincinnati fans cheer in the second half of an MLS soccer match against the Portland...
FC Cincinnati spices up hotly anticipated ‘Hell is Real’ derby
I-75 Northbound closed Saturday night due to a crash.
Police searching for driver in Cincinnati highway shooting