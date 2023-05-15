Contests
Police identify woman set on fire in Fairfield Township

A woman suffered severe burns after a male set her on fire and she jumped out a window of the second story of a house, a neighbor told Fairfield Township Police.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) -Fairfield Township police have identified a woman who was set on fire Thursday in Fairfield Township, according to Sgt. Brandon McCroskey with the police department.

McCroskey says officers were called to the 2600 block of Arroyo Ridge on Thursday around 10:25 a.m. and discovered 50-year-old Brenda Scott lying in the backyard with multiple injuries and severe burns on her body.

Investigators discovered that Scott was in the bedroom when her boyfriend’s son, 23-year-old Robbi Davon Robinson, set her on fire, McCroskey said.

She then exited the house through a second-story window and into the backyard, where a neighbor found her and called for help, McCroskey adds.

McCroskey says that once officers got to the scene, they arrested Robinson, who also lives at that address, for aggravated arson and felonious assault.

Scott was taken to UC Medical Center via Air Care, where she is listed in critical condition, McCroskey said.

McCroskey says investigators continue to seek more information and cooperation from those involved.

