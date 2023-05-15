Contests
Police searching for driver in Cincinnati highway shooting

The shooting left one person hospitalized and resulted in an hours-long interstate closure Saturday night.
I-75 Northbound closed Saturday night due to a crash.
I-75 Northbound closed Saturday night due to a crash.(Ohio Department of Transportation)
By Mike Schell
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 4:49 PM EDT
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are looking for a suspect they say shot at a driver on Interstate 75 over the weekend.

It happened shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday on northbound I-75 near the Mitchell Avenue exit, police say.

The victim was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and expected to recover.

The interstate was shut down for nearly three hours. It isn’t clear what led to the shooting.

CPD is searching for a sedan, possibly a Chevrolet or a Nissan, with heavily tinted windows, heavy right-side damage and temporary plates.

The car was last seen driving northbound on the interstate. Police are working with ODOT to see whether a highway camera was able to get footage of the driver.

”It’s just unbelievable how reckless and irresponsible people are for the regard of their fellow man,” Cincinnati City Council member Scotty Johnson said.

Johnson is chairman of council’s committee on governance, law and safety. He describes it as a road rage incident.

”You could have killed innocent people that had nothing to do with the incident,” Johnson said. “This type of reckless disregard for one another is completely unacceptable.”

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

