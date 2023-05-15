Rainy, cooler start to work week

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Your work week is off to a cooler, rainy start.

A few light showers are crossing the Tri-State Monday morning, according to the FOX19 NOW Weather Team.

Temperatures are in the 50s.

Skies will be cloudy this afternoon and more showers could return as the high temperature rebounds into the low 70s, according to the Weather Team.

Widespread showers are expected Tuesday. We could see more than a half inch of rain south of the Ohio River.

Otherwise, temperatures will be cooler with highs in the 60s.

The sun will return on Wednesday.

It also will be warmer with highs in the 70s.

Sunny skies are expected again Thursday, though we will have a chilly start with morning lows in the 40s, according to the Weather Team.

Temps will bounce back into the 70s by the afternoon.

Scattered showers with a few thunderstorms will be possible Friday afternoon and evening and last overnight.

Next weekend will start with a few morning showers Saturday but clear out in the afternoon.

Highs will only be in the low 70s but pleasant conditions are expected on Sunday.

Going into the following week, things start off cool and dry following the weekend weather pattern.

However, late next week there could be a nice warming trend as the Tri-State could rise into the 80s just before Memorial Day Weekend!

Be sure to keep watching FOX19 NOW and check our free weather app for all of your latest weather conditions

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.