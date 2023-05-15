Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Rhinegeist unveils limited-edition steins ahead of 10th anniversary bash

The brewery is partnering with an OTR neighbor, Rookwood Pottery, on the hand-painted steins.
Commemorative steins from Rhinegeist Brewery and Rookwood Pottery
Commemorative steins from Rhinegeist Brewery and Rookwood Pottery(Rhinegeist)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Rhinegeist Brewery hits the decade mark this June.

The craft brewery, Cincinnati’s largest, is hosting an all-day party at its headquarters in Over-the-Rhine’s historic brewing district on Saturday, June 17 to celebrate its past and future.

Guests can tour the interactive year-by-year timeline of Rhinegeist from its inception in 2013.

Rhinegeist’s rare and specialty brews will be on tap, and the brewery promises what it terms “activations” in its taproom and on its rooftop themed around its most well known brands.

The brewery is also offering special hand-painted, limited-edition 10th anniversary steins.

Commemorative steins from Rhinegeist Brewery and Rookwood Pottery
Commemorative steins from Rhinegeist Brewery and Rookwood Pottery(Rhinegeist)

Designed by Rookwood Pottery, the steins are molded, fired and glazed at Rookwood’s flagship studio location, which sits a stone’s throw away across Race Street.

The steins will be sold exclusively in Rhinegeist’s merchandise store while supplies last. They go on sale June 1 and will be available for pickup June 15.

Six steins will be auctioned off on June 15. The auction begins at 6 p.m. Tickets include two drink tokens and are $25.

Those who preorder a stein during the preorder window from June 1-14 will get two complimentary tickets to the auction.

The proceeds from each stein will benefit one of Rhinegeist’s charitable partners:

  • Starfire;
  • Queen City Charities;
  • The Well;
  • Our Daily Bread;
  • Green Umbrella; and
  • Cancer Free Kids.

Rhinegeist was America’s 28th largest maker of craft beer in 2021 and the second largest in Ohio behind Great Lakes Brewing Company, according to Craft Brewing Business.

The brewery distributes to 10 states: Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Michigan, Massachusetts and Texas.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-75 Northbound closed Saturday night due to a crash/shooting incident, according to Cincinnati...
CPD: Crash/shooting incident closes I-75NB, 1 transported to UC Hospital
The man barricaded himself in a home and fired several gunshots as he refused to come outside,...
Suspect in custody after nearly 12-hour-long standoff in NKY
Shania Redd (left) and Qijuan Johnson (right)
2 arrested after portion of woman’s ear completely bitten off: court docs
Eyes in the sky: A look inside OSP's aviation division [Part 1]
OSP uses approved funding to expand surveillance tech to Butler County
Mt. Healthy Police say that Mazilia Hardin, 29, took the two missing children. She is their...
Endangered missing children found, mother in custody

Latest News

Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Jonah Williams (73), Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle...
Jonah Williams expected to play upcoming season with Bengals despite trade request
The crash happened along Midland Drive just before 3 p.m. Thursday.
P.I.V.O.T. program aiming to reduce violent crime throughout Cincinnati
Traffic backed up on i-275 West due to a crash Monday night.
Lanes reopen after crash closes I-275 West in Northern Kentucky
FC Cincinnati fans cheer in the second half of an MLS soccer match against the Portland...
FC Cincinnati spices up hotly anticipated ‘Hell is Real’ derby