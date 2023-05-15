Rhinegeist unveils limited-edition steins ahead of 10th anniversary bash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Rhinegeist Brewery hits the decade mark this June.

The craft brewery, Cincinnati’s largest, is hosting an all-day party at its headquarters in Over-the-Rhine’s historic brewing district on Saturday, June 17 to celebrate its past and future.

Guests can tour the interactive year-by-year timeline of Rhinegeist from its inception in 2013.

Rhinegeist’s rare and specialty brews will be on tap, and the brewery promises what it terms “activations” in its taproom and on its rooftop themed around its most well known brands.

The brewery is also offering special hand-painted, limited-edition 10th anniversary steins.

Commemorative steins from Rhinegeist Brewery and Rookwood Pottery (Rhinegeist)

Designed by Rookwood Pottery, the steins are molded, fired and glazed at Rookwood’s flagship studio location, which sits a stone’s throw away across Race Street.

The steins will be sold exclusively in Rhinegeist’s merchandise store while supplies last. They go on sale June 1 and will be available for pickup June 15.

Six steins will be auctioned off on June 15. The auction begins at 6 p.m. Tickets include two drink tokens and are $25.

Those who preorder a stein during the preorder window from June 1-14 will get two complimentary tickets to the auction.

The proceeds from each stein will benefit one of Rhinegeist’s charitable partners:

Starfire;

Queen City Charities;

The Well;

Our Daily Bread;

Green Umbrella; and

Cancer Free Kids.

Rhinegeist was America’s 28th largest maker of craft beer in 2021 and the second largest in Ohio behind Great Lakes Brewing Company, according to Craft Brewing Business.

The brewery distributes to 10 states: Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Michigan, Massachusetts and Texas.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.