Sheriff’s office on scene of ‘active situation’ in Grant County

By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Grant County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of what they call “an active situation” on Highway 330, also called Corinth Road, between Crooked Creek Road and KY 36.

“We are asking anyone who travels this section of roadway to seek an alternate route,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post early Monday.

Grant County dispatchers declined to release information beyond confirming this is not a crash.

A spokesman for Kentucky State Police said he had no details to provide and referred us to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.

FOX19 NOW has a crew at the scene and will continue to update this breaking story.

