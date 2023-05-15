Student accused of sexual assault sues UC

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A University of Cincinnati student accused of sexual assault but never criminally charged who now faces expulsion after losing his appeal sued UC and multiple UC officials in federal court Monday.

The student’s suit alleges the university violated due process and Title IX in its handling of the investigation and ruling of the case against him.

Title IX is a 1972 federal gender-equality law that protects students from sex or gender discrimination.

Universities have to follow Title IX requirements for federal financial assistance.

The student, who uses the pseudonym “John Noakes” in the suit, wants to stay in school so he can finish his degree, says his lawyer, Joshua Engel.

“This is one of many cases against UC, and around the country, that addresses allegations of unfairness in policies and procedures schools have adopted to respond to allegations of sexual assault on campus,” Engel tells FOX19 NOW.

“This is a laudable goal. And everyone — victims, the accused, faculty, attorneys — wants a process that leads to accurate and reliable results. Instead, UC has again chosen to adopt practices that reinforce and rely upon gender stereotypes and abrogate the due process rights of students.

“Our law firm has twice before obtained injunctions prohibiting UC from enforcing disciplinary decisions that violate their own policies or the constitutional rights of students.”

The lawsuit comes as UC is currently under investigation by the federal Department of Education for possibly mishandling five Title IX complaints, according to DOE’s website, the lawsuit notes.

FOX19 NOW reached out to a UC spokeswoman for comment.

We will update this story once we hear back.

UC has adopted various policies and procedures to respond to allegations of sexual assault on campus in direct response to pressure from the U.S. Education Department’s Office of Civil Rights (”OCR”) related to the enforcement of Title IX, according to the lawsuit.

But, it contends, during the course of implementing these policies and procedures, “UC has adopted practices that reinforce and rely upon gender stereotypes and abrogate the due process rights of students.”

UC tried to expel the student who is suing after a female one alleges he engaged in non-consensual sexual activity, according to the litigation.

UC police declined to pursue any charges, the suit notes.

The matter was reported to the UC Office of Equity, “which took no action for months before initiating a cursory and incomplete investigation followed by a biased hearing conduct by paid consultants,” the suit reads.

“John Noakes — not his real name — faces expulsion from the school after a hearing panel – composed of paid consultants – found that he engaged in sexual activity with another student at a fraternity party. John Noakes believes this was an entirely consensual encounter. The other student first claimed she was drugged and then that she was too drunk to consent,” Engel said.

“John Noakes just wants a fair process and a fair hearing. The matter was initially reported to the police, who declined to act. Six months later, the matter was reported to the UC Office of Equity, also known as the Title IX Office. This Office took no action for months. After another four months, the Title IX Office initiated a cursory and incomplete investigation.”

Six months later, UC conducted “a flawed hearing,” Engel said.

“By the time the matter went to a hearing, memories had faded and evidence was unavailable. Even UC’s hand-picked appeals panel (consisting of more paid consultants) found multiple procedural and compliance errors. Still, UC refused to grant a new hearing.”

The lawsuit also alleges that UC has:

A pattern and practices of both not taking allegations of sexual assault against female students seriously

A pattern and practice of not respecting the due process rights of both accused students and alleged victims

Has been the subject of a number of lawsuits in this and other courts for the manner in which it investigates and adjudicates allegations of sexual assault and harassment

According to the federal Department of Education website, UC is currently subject to five open Title IX investigations: “On information and belief, UC has been the subject of a number of investigations by the Department of Education for the manner in which it investigates and adjudicates allegations of sexual assault and harassment,” the suit says.

The lawsuit seeks:’

Judgment in favor of the student on all counts, including a declaration that the discipline imposed on him is invalid under Title IX, the United States Constitution, and Ohio law.

A temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction vacating any disciplinary findings, compelling the defendants to remove any negative notation from his disciplinary records, and prohibiting further disciplinary proceedings in a manner that violates Title IX, Ohio law, or the United States Constitution.

A permanent injunction vacating any disciplinary findings, compelling the defendants to remove any negative notation from his disciplinary records, and prohibiting further disciplinary proceedings in a manner that violates Title IX, Ohio law, or the United States Constitution.

Damages “in an amount to be determined at trial.”

Court costs and “other reasonable expenses ....including reasonable attorney’s fees.”

