Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Summerfair Cincinnati returns to Coney Island June 2-4

Summerfair Cincinnati runs from June 2-4 at Coney Island.
Summerfair Cincinnati runs from June 2-4 at Coney Island.(Coney Island/YouTub)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Summerfair Cincinnati, a mixed media art festival, returns to Coney Island this summer for its 56th year.

People can meander around the local amusement park from June 2-4 to view the work of over 300 artists.

Each artist works with at least one of the 12 categories: Photography, painting, drawing/printmaking, wood, metal, sculpture, glass, ceramics, fibers, leather, jewelry and 2D/3D mixed media.

Summerfair started out as a small art fair as a tribute to the opening of Cincinnati’s Playhouse in the Park. It has since grown into one of the oldest continuous art fairs in the country, attracting more than 20,000 art enthusiasts every year.

Throughout its history, the annual event has given more than $2 million to the regional arts community.

Multiple musical artists are scheduled to perform that Saturday and Sunday. The schedule for performances is listed below.

Saturday, June 3Sunday, June 4
Noon - Wild Carrot (Americana/Roots/Folk)11 a.m. - Jam Grass Duo (Bluegrass)
1 p.m. - The Faux Frenchmen (Gypsy Jazz)Noon - The 3 Micks (Classic Acoustic Rock)
2 p.m. - April Aloisio & Brian Batchelor-Glader (Brazillian Jazz)1 p.m. - Boutique (Pop/Jazz)
3 p.m. - Ricky Nye (Blues/Boogie Woogie)2 p.m. - The Amador Sisters (Cuban & American Folk/Dance Songs)
4 p.m. - The Cheryl and Shorty Show (Blues/New Orleans Music)3 p.m. - Tracy Walker (Original R&B/Folk)
5 p.m. - Rachel Mousie (Singer/Songwriter/Piano)4 p.m. - String Theory (Classic Rock/Beatles)
6 p.m. - No Promises (Acapella Vocal Group)

Tickets for Summerfair can be purchased for one-day or multi-day admission and can be bought here.

One-day tickets are $10 and multi-day tickets are $15. Children 12 and under are admitted free.

Summerfair is open June 2 from noon to 7 p.m., June 3 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and June 4 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-75 Northbound closed Saturday night due to a crash/shooting incident, according to Cincinnati...
CPD: Crash/shooting incident closes I-75NB, 1 transported to UC Hospital
Eyes in the sky: A look inside OSP's aviation division [Part 1]
OSP uses approved funding to expand surveillance tech to Butler County
Mt. Healthy Police say that Mazilia Hardin, 29, took the two missing children. She is their...
Endangered missing children found, mother in custody
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a standoff at home with a barricaded man...
Standoff underway in Grant County
Graeter’s Ice Cream just released its first “bonus flavor” of the summer.
Graeter’s releases first bonus flavor of summer

Latest News

Photo via Facebook/The City Flea.
LIST: 6 May events happening in the Tri-State
Earth Day is Saturday, April 22.
LIST: 7 Tri-State events to celebrate the 53rd Earth Day
Greater Cincinnati Earth Day festival Saturday in Blue Ash
Greater Cincinnati Earth Day festival Saturday in Blue Ash
Catherine's Celebration of Lights in Bridgetown
Catherine's Celebration of Lights in Bridgetown