Summerfair Cincinnati returns to Coney Island June 2-4

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Summerfair Cincinnati, a mixed media art festival, returns to Coney Island this summer for its 56th year.

People can meander around the local amusement park from June 2-4 to view the work of over 300 artists.

Each artist works with at least one of the 12 categories: Photography, painting, drawing/printmaking, wood, metal, sculpture, glass, ceramics, fibers, leather, jewelry and 2D/3D mixed media.

Summerfair started out as a small art fair as a tribute to the opening of Cincinnati’s Playhouse in the Park. It has since grown into one of the oldest continuous art fairs in the country, attracting more than 20,000 art enthusiasts every year.

Throughout its history, the annual event has given more than $2 million to the regional arts community.

Multiple musical artists are scheduled to perform that Saturday and Sunday. The schedule for performances is listed below.

Saturday, June 3 Sunday, June 4 Noon - Wild Carrot (Americana/Roots/Folk) 11 a.m. - Jam Grass Duo (Bluegrass) 1 p.m. - The Faux Frenchmen (Gypsy Jazz) Noon - The 3 Micks (Classic Acoustic Rock) 2 p.m. - April Aloisio & Brian Batchelor-Glader (Brazillian Jazz) 1 p.m. - Boutique (Pop/Jazz) 3 p.m. - Ricky Nye (Blues/Boogie Woogie) 2 p.m. - The Amador Sisters (Cuban & American Folk/Dance Songs) 4 p.m. - The Cheryl and Shorty Show (Blues/New Orleans Music) 3 p.m. - Tracy Walker (Original R&B/Folk) 5 p.m. - Rachel Mousie (Singer/Songwriter/Piano) 4 p.m. - String Theory (Classic Rock/Beatles) 6 p.m. - No Promises (Acapella Vocal Group)

Tickets for Summerfair can be purchased for one-day or multi-day admission and can be bought here.

One-day tickets are $10 and multi-day tickets are $15. Children 12 and under are admitted free.

Summerfair is open June 2 from noon to 7 p.m., June 3 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and June 4 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.