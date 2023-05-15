Contests
Westwood man fired 20 rounds into neighbor’s apartment: court docs

Charles Rachel
Charles Rachel(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 8:47 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Westwood resident is accused of firing 20 rounds into an apartment with three people inside and an adjacent laundry room, according to Hamilton County court records.

Charles Rachel, 42, was arrested Sunday night on three counts of felonious assault, jail records show.

He also is charged with one count each of firing a weapon at or into a habitation or school safety zone and for illegally having a gun because he is a convicted felon (weapons under disability). Rachel was convicted of felony drug possession on April 21, 2004, court records show.

Last week, he got into an argument on Thursday with a group of residents outside the apartment building in the 3400 block of McHenry Avenue where he also lives, according to an affidavit signed by Cincinnati police.

Witnesses saw him walking away from the building and then ask an unknown man in the driver’s seat of a Honda sedan for a gun, the affidavit continues.

The driver handed Rachel “a semi-automatic rifle,” the court record states, and then Rachel returned to the building and went to the second floor.

That’s where police say Rachel fired 20 .223-caliber rounds into an apartment occupied by a resident and two other people and into the adjacent laundry room, police wrote in the sworn statement.

Court records do not divulge a motive for the incident.

Rachel is scheduled to appear before a Hamilton County judge at 9 a.m. Monday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

