Wisconsin man who attempted to rape Cincinnati girl & her mother pleads guilty

Christopher Halcomb, 41, was arrested for attempted rape and importuning, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Wisconsin man pleaded guilty to multiple sex charges Monday morning, including pandering obscene material with a minor and attempted rape.

WARNING: Some readers will find details in this story disturbing.

Christopher Halcomb, 43, of Sheboygan, Wisconsin, attempted to have sex with a minor and her mother back in July of 2021, according to Hamilton County court documents.

FOX19′s previous report states that Halcomb drove 450 miles from Wisconsin to commit the crime.

Cincinnati Police Detective Mary Braun told FOX19 NOW that Halcomb met a woman from Cheviot online. As they continued to talk to each other, the man moved the conversation to see if he could have sex with her 8-year-old daughter.

The mother went to the police and the Regional Electronics and Computer Investigations Unit took over from there, Braun said.

RECI was able to lure the 43-year-old to a hotel in Sharonville where they later arrested him.

Halcomb pleaded guilty to one count of attempted rape and nine counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor.

Hamilton County Judge Lisa Allen is expected to sentence him on June 26.

