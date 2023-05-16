Contests
62-year-old arrested for enticing child to walk away from dad’s garage: court records

Donald Taylor, 62, was arrested on Augspurger Road by Butler County Sheriff’s Office deputies, his arrest report says.(MGN)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A 62-year-old was arrested Sunday for enticing a child to walk away from his dad’s work garage.

Donald Taylor, 62, of Hamilton, was arrested for criminal child enticement, according to documents from the Hamilton Municipal Court.

Around 11:30 p.m. Sunday, a four-year-old was playing at his dad’s work garage while the father worked on a truck, the documents explain.

Taylor enticed the child and began walking away with the four-year-old, the court records read.

The victim’s father and another person at the garage noticed the child was not there.

They then saw Taylor holding the four-year-old’s hand as he led the child away from the garage, according to the court documents.

Taylor was arrested on Augspurger Road by Butler County Sheriff’s Office deputies, his arrest report says.

A judge set Taylor’s bond at $10,000 for the misdemeanor charge of criminal child enticement, jail records show.

