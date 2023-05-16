Contests
Anderson Township woman plagued by 3 swatting calls on the same day: ‘It’s incredibly alarming’

The woman, a mother and a pediatric doctor, says one of the calls was much more frightening than the other two.
By Mike Schell
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A Cincinnati-area mother of three says she was victimized by false emergency calls three times in the same day.

Now Hamilton County Sheriff’s detectives are searching or those responsible for making the swatting calls, not just to that home, but to others like it that have just hit the market.

Jennifer Kasten says she listed her home on Eight Mile Road in Anderson Township on May 3.

”May 4th I got a knock at the door,” Kasten said. “It was an EMS crew saying they heard it was a medical emergency at the house. Not true, not my house. Then, 45 minutes later another knock on the door, but this time it was the Hamilton County Sheriff.”>

That’s when Kasten says she became suspicious that she was being played.

”First he looked me up and down and said, ‘Fernando?’ And I said, ‘No.’ Then he said, ‘Anyone called Fernando here?’ And I said, ‘No.’”

Swatting is a practice where calls are made to trick law enforcement into believing there is a hostage situation or another violent crime in progress to send a SWAT team to the location.

”It’s extremely costly,” FOX19 legal analyst Mike Allen said. “It’s dangerous. I guess they do it for kicks, but I certainly don’t understand it.”

The sheriff says five homes that were recently listed for sale have been targeted by swatting calls, three of which are in Anderson Township.

Katsen says a few hours after the second fake call, a third happened that was more frightening than the preceding two.

”Someone reported to CPS that there was child sexual assault happening in my house,” she said. “And I do have children, I have three children, and of course that is an incredibly alarming accusation to make to anybody but especially, I’m a pediatric doctor, so having that attached to my name in any fashion, even if completely cleared of charges, was terrifying.”

Over the past year alone, there have been at least three swatting calls to Tri-State schools: Princeton, Elder and most recently Mt. Healthy.

In January, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed a law stiffening the penalties for swatting.

”This is the reason why the legislature passed this thing and why the governor signed it,” Allen said, “because it seems to be getting out of hand.”

The new law makes swatting a felony punishable by 6-18 months in prison. The penalties increase if someone is injured as a result of the call, and the offender could also be ordered to cover the cost of the emergency response, which could be more than $10,000.

