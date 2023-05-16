Contests
Cincinnati ranked above Columbus, Cleveland as best place to live in Ohio

The Queen City drew high marks for its wide array of amenities and deep sense of character.
Cincinnati's Over-the-Rhine neighborhood.
Cincinnati's Over-the-Rhine neighborhood.(Brian Planalp/WXIX)
By Emily DeLetter
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - A recent list released by U.S. News and World Report ranks Cincinnati as the best city to live in Ohio, according to our media partners at the Enquirer.

Cincinnati was ranked 50th overall in the 150 Best Places to Live in the U.S., coming in just behind Daytona Beach, Florida and ahead of Manchester, New Hampshire. Green Bay, Wisconsin was ranked first and Huntsville, Alabama came in second.

The Queen City ranked 12 spots ahead of the next Ohio city on the list. Here’s where the other Ohio cities placed:

  • Youngstown: 62.
  • Columbus: 69.
  • Toledo: 84.
  • Cleveland: 97.
  • Dayton: 141.

Cincinnati is also listed first overall in the Best Places to Live in Ohio in 2023-2024.

U.S. News said Cincinnati’s residents “benefit from a wealth of amenities, including museums, professional sports teams and a wide selection of restaurants.”

It also noted Cincinnati’s public, private and Montessori schools and the Fortune 500 companies making homes in the city.

“But Cincinnati is hardly a place that’s all work and no play,” the listing on Cincinnati said. “Locals love a good party, be it for the first day of baseball season or in honor of the city’s German heritage. Even when the event calendar is empty, residents have plenty of ways to stay busy, from visiting an array of museums to noshing on the region’s famous chili.”

[Cincinnati named top 100 best places to live in the U.S.]

This is the third year in a row Cincinnati has made the top 50 in the ranking, coming in 44th in 2021 and 41st in 2022.

A ranking by a real estate research firm last year also placed Cincinnati first in Ohio and seventh overall in the country.

