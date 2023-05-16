Contests
Cincinnati man accused of sex trafficking, exploiting teen girls

Kelly Richards is said to have picked up the teens, who ran away from a Dayton group home, and brought them back to his Cincinnati apartment, Parker explained.(MGN Online)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati man faces life in prison if he is convicted on charges for sex trafficking two teenage girls.

Kelly Richards, 42, was arrested Tuesday by federal agents following an investigation that started in March 2023, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio Kenneth Parker said.

Investigators were alerted two months ago that two teens had been screened as potential sex trafficking victims.

Richards is said to have picked up the teens, who ran away from a Dayton group home, and brought them back to his Cincinnati apartment, Parker explained.

The 42-year-old, who went by the name “Scorpio” because of a scorpion tattoo on his face, provided cocaine to the girls before sexually assaulting them, according to Parker.

Richards enticed the teens into having sex with other men in exchange for money that was then paid to him, Parker said.

He created online prostitution advertisements with explicit images of the girls, Parker added.

According to the affidavit, one victim was prostituted up to four times per day in hotels and homes.

Sexually exploiting children is a federal crime punishable by a range of 15 to 30 years in prison. Sex trafficking children carries a potential penalty of at least 10 years and up to life in prison.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

