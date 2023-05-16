Cincinnati woman charged after firing gun into bed of couple asleep above her

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman is behind bars for allegedly shooting a gun into the ceiling of her apartment, nearly hitting the family sleeping in the unit above her.

Court documents state the incident was an accident. Nonetheless, 34-year-old Carrie Weiss faces multiple charges including two counts of endangering children.

The family above her has two children, a 3-year-old and a 9-year-old.

Tyler Hirn is Weiss’ husband. He says Weiss accidentally fired the gun as the two of them were preparing to clean the weapon.

“She never did it on purpose,” Hirn said.

The bullet went through their ceiling and into the bed where Matthew Gering was sleeping next to his wife while she watched tv.

“She started searching the bed because she heard apparently a God-awful pop,” Gering recalled.

That’s when Gering says he and his wife found a bullet hole in their mattress and the bullet in the head board.

“My 3-year-old son has a tendency of coming in in the middle of the night and wanting to lay with us and, yeah, the bullet was God-awful close,” Gering said.

The father of two says keeping his children safe is his main concern.

“‘Just put them in the bath tub.’ That was my first thought, because if bullets kept coming up, I didn’t know what else to do,” he said

Court documents state that Hirn and Weiss were arguing before the gun went off. Hirn says that’s not the case.

“Saying that she was in an argument with me and that she shot the gun off? That is completely false,” he said, adding his own children were in bed at the time. “They could hear us laughing.”

Weis is also facing a count of improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation.

“When it comes to kids, it’s a whole other level. I don’t think there can be justice for that,” Gering said. “I hope she gets what she deserves.”

The case is scheduled to appear in front of the grand jury on May 25.

