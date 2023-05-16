Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Coney Island to add several new activities for 2023

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Coney Island, the popular Tri-State waterpark, is expanding for the upcoming 2023 season and will have four new attractions ready for the summer.

Passholders and guests will not only be able to splash around at Sunlite Water Adventure, but now they will be able to enjoy pickleball, Sports Alley, fowling and disc golf.

Pickleball

Pickleball has become one of the nation’s fastest-growing sports, so to keep up with the trend, Coney Island is currently constructing four new pickleball courts.

Court rentals will be available for $20 per hour from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Discounts are available for Adventure Passholders.

Pickleball // Coney Island
Pickleball // Coney Island(Coney Island)

Sports Alley

Also referred to as a place that “dares kids to make friends,” Sports Alley is a monitored area for people to spend time outside all afternoon.

It includes two of the new features such as soccer pool, a mash-up between soccer and billiards, and street curling with no ice needed.

Sports Alley is open from 1-6 p.m.

Soccer Pool // Coney Island
Soccer Pool // Coney Island(Coney Island)
Street Curling // Coney Island
Street Curling // Coney Island(Coney Island)

Fowling

From noon to 6 p.m., guests can try their hand at fowling, a combination of bowling and football.

The waterpark will have three lanes for the unique game.

Rental is free by leaving a pass or an I.D. with an attendant.

Fowling // Coney Island
Fowling // Coney Island(Coney Island)

Disc Golf

Visitors can also play disc golf on the lush green playing fields of Coney Island.

Disc golf enthusiasts are welcome to bring their own equipment and play the four practice holes.

Don’t own discs? No problem. Equipment is free to rent by leaving a pass or I.D. with an attendant.

The disc golf course is open from noon to 6 p.m.

Disc Golf // Coney Island
Disc Golf // Coney Island(Coney Island)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff’s office explained there have been numerous reports of problems at the Anderson...
TikTok possibly behind juveniles’ ‘unruly behavior’ at Tri-State Kroger
The man barricaded himself in a home and fired several gunshots as he refused to come outside,...
Suspect in custody after nearly 12-hour-long standoff in NKY
Shania Redd (left) and Qijuan Rogers (right)
2 arrested after portion of woman’s ear completely bitten off: court docs
Graeter’s Ice Cream just released its first “bonus flavor” of the summer.
Graeter’s releases first bonus flavor of summer
I-75 Northbound closed Saturday night due to a crash/shooting incident, according to Cincinnati...
CPD: Crash/shooting incident closes I-75NB, 1 transported to UC Hospital

Latest News

Donald Taylor, 62, was arrested on Augspurger Road by Butler County Sheriff’s Office deputies,...
62-year-old arrested for enticing child to walk away from dad’s garage: court records
Police at the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Middletown on April 24.
Officer won’t be indicted for shooting barricaded man during standoff
Laura Miniard, of Loveland, went into the chapel at Good Samaritan Hospital and defecated on...
Woman defecates, smears feces inside Tri-State hospital chapel: court docs
Post Malone is coming to Riverbend Music Center in July.
Post Malone bringing signature performance, new music to Cincinnati this summer