Coney Island to add several new activities for 2023

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Coney Island, the popular Tri-State waterpark, is expanding for the upcoming 2023 season and will have four new attractions ready for the summer.

Passholders and guests will not only be able to splash around at Sunlite Water Adventure, but now they will be able to enjoy pickleball, Sports Alley, fowling and disc golf.

Pickleball

Pickleball has become one of the nation’s fastest-growing sports, so to keep up with the trend, Coney Island is currently constructing four new pickleball courts.

Court rentals will be available for $20 per hour from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Discounts are available for Adventure Passholders.

Sports Alley

Also referred to as a place that “dares kids to make friends,” Sports Alley is a monitored area for people to spend time outside all afternoon.

It includes two of the new features such as soccer pool, a mash-up between soccer and billiards, and street curling with no ice needed.

Sports Alley is open from 1-6 p.m.

Fowling

From noon to 6 p.m., guests can try their hand at fowling, a combination of bowling and football.

The waterpark will have three lanes for the unique game.

Rental is free by leaving a pass or an I.D. with an attendant.

Disc Golf

Visitors can also play disc golf on the lush green playing fields of Coney Island.

Disc golf enthusiasts are welcome to bring their own equipment and play the four practice holes.

Don’t own discs? No problem. Equipment is free to rent by leaving a pass or I.D. with an attendant.

The disc golf course is open from noon to 6 p.m.

