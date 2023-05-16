Dad left sons, 3 and 5, unattended in car while he worked: court records

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Batavia father is accused of leaving his two young sons unattended inside a car while he worked.

The children’s ages are listed in court records as 3 and 5.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jason Gomes, 27 Monday on two counts of child endangering.

A co-worker reported he was “going back and forth to check on his children while managing his work duties” on Beechmont Avenue in Anderson Township, according to his criminal complaint.

Gomes was held without bond overnight at the Hamilton County Justice Center.

He is scheduled to make his first court appearance in the case at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

