Ex-Hillcrest Academy employee indicted for sexual contact with teen

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A now-former Hillcrest Academy employee has been indicted for having sexual contact with a minor, according to the Hamilton County Preosecutor’s Office.

Francine Thomas is accused of sexually abusing a 15-year-old at the residential program for at-risk youth, prosecutors said.

In early May, our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer reported that 12 juveniles were moved out of Hillcrest following abuse allegations against an employee.

FOX19 NOW has confirmed that Thomas was the employee accused in the investigation and prompted the removal of the juveniles.

Hamilton County Juvenile Court and Hamilton County Job and Family Services told the Enquirer the employee, later identified by prosecutors as Thomas, worked for Rite of Passage, which contracts through the court and the job and family services agency to run the residential program

Hillcrest Academy was licensed in 2012 by the state, according to its website. It serves males between the ages of 12 and 18 who have a history of delinquent behaviors, mild mental health issues and special education needs.

