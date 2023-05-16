French restaurant just months away from opening in OTR

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A new French-inspired restaurant is coming to Over-the-Rhine just a few steps away from Washington Park.

Chef and Owner Danny Combs recently signed a lease with Cincinnati Center City Development Corp. (3CDC) to open his corner restaurant, Colette.

“I vividly remember how much I loved both the interior and exterior of the building,” Combs said. “It has an old-world charm and warm feel, and when it became available, I knew I had to jump on the opportunity. It’s just such a great location – a perfect one for folks coming from or going to the theater.”

Local chef, Danny Combs signed a lease on Race Street for his new French-inspired restaurant, Colette. (3CDC)

Upon entering Colette, customers will dine in a warm and inviting environment that maintains a neighborhood feel.

Combs and his team continue to work on updating the interior design of the space and making renovations to the dining rooms, and bar.

In addition, two private dining rooms will be added to the restaurant for larger parties and special moments.

Throughout his cooking career, Combs has honed his cooking abilities by working for various restaurants, such as Boca Restaurant Group where he worked for the past 12 years.

“I’ve been very fortunate to work and travel with some great people through the years. In that time, I’ve been able to develop my own palate and hope to share what I’ve learned along the way,” he said. “Now, I’m living out every chef’s dream – going out on my own to create my own voice while simultaneously building a culture of creativity & professionalism where people want to work, and guests want to eat. That’s what I’m most excited about – building a healthy culture for professionals who love this business while giving our guests the best experience we can.”

Colette is located in the 1400 block of Race Street and is a part of 3CDC’s Saengerhalle project, which is a 32,750-square-foot commercial space.

The French restaurant will share the three-story building with other tenants, such as Necco and M&A Architects.

Colette is expected to open in late summer or in early fall.

