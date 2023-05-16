Kentucky Gov. Beshear to face Republican Daniel Cameron in November

[Full election results]

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Attorney General Daniel Cameron has won the Republican primary for Kentucky governor and will face Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear in November.

Cameron was endorsed by former President Donald Trump and emerged victorious from a 12-candidate field that included former United Nations Ambassador Kelly Craft and state Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles as well as Eric Deters of Northern Kentucky.

Cameron would be the state’s first Black governor if elected.

The race now shifts to the general election in November, when Beshear will face a tough reelection bid in the Republican-dominated state.

The contest will test the strength of a popular Democratic governor who has forged an identity as consoler in chief.

