Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Kentucky Gov. Beshear to face Republican Daniel Cameron in November

Cameron easily overcame a 12-candidate field that included Northern Kentucky’s Eric Deters.
FILE - Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron responds to a question during the Kentucky...
FILE - Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron responds to a question during the Kentucky gubernatorial GOP primary debate in Louisville, Ky., March 7, 2023. Cameron is touting his endorsement from Donald Trump as an honor in his quest to become the GOP nominee for governor. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, Pool, File)(Timothy D. Easley | AP)
By Bruce Schreiner
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

[Full election results]

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Attorney General Daniel Cameron has won the Republican primary for Kentucky governor and will face Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear in November.

Cameron was endorsed by former President Donald Trump and emerged victorious from a 12-candidate field that included former United Nations Ambassador Kelly Craft and state Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles as well as Eric Deters of Northern Kentucky.

Cameron would be the state’s first Black governor if elected.

The race now shifts to the general election in November, when Beshear will face a tough reelection bid in the Republican-dominated state.

The contest will test the strength of a popular Democratic governor who has forged an identity as consoler in chief.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 AP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff’s office explained there have been numerous reports of problems at the Anderson...
TikTok possibly behind juveniles’ ‘unruly behavior’ at Tri-State Kroger
The man barricaded himself in a home and fired several gunshots as he refused to come outside,...
Suspect in custody after nearly 12-hour-long standoff in NKY
Shania Redd (left) and Qijuan Rogers (right)
2 arrested after portion of woman’s ear completely bitten off: court docs
Graeter’s Ice Cream just released its first “bonus flavor” of the summer.
Graeter’s releases first bonus flavor of summer
I-75 Northbound closed Saturday night due to a crash/shooting incident, according to Cincinnati...
CPD: Crash/shooting incident closes I-75NB, 1 transported to UC Hospital

Latest News

Cincinnati Bearcats forward Ody Oguama (33) reacts after scoring a basket during the second...
Report: Cincinnati Bearcats return to Nike/Jordan Brand apparel
A longhorn is corralled after getting free in Fairfield Township - Part One
‘Hee Haw!’ Longhorns corralled in Fairfield Township
A longhorn is corralled after getting free in Fairfield Township - Part Four
A longhorn is corralled after getting free in Fairfield Township - Part Four
A longhorn is corralled after getting free in Fairfield Township - Part Three
A longhorn is corralled after getting free in Fairfield Township - Part Three