Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Man convicted of cheating in Cleveland fishing scandal facing forgery, theft by deception charges

Man convicted of cheating in Cleveland fishing scandal facing forgery, theft by deception charges
Man convicted of cheating in Cleveland fishing scandal facing forgery, theft by deception charges
By Caitlin McCarthy
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 10:33 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The fisherman convicted of cheating during a Lake Erie walleye fishing tournament in Cleveland is facing new criminal charges in Pennsylvania.

Fishermen found guilty of cheating during Lake Erie walleye tournament receive sentences

Chase Cominsky of Hermitage, PA is charged with forgery and theft by deception stemming from an incident in January.

Cominsky will be arraigned in front of a Mercer County, PA judge on Tuesday.

He will likely be arranged by video conference, since he is currently serving a 10-day sentence at the Cuyahoga County jail for the fishing scandal that received worldwide attention.

10 days in jail for 2 fishermen found guilty of cheating during Lake Erie walleye tournament

19 News reached out to Hermitage, PA police to find out what exactly those charges entail, but have not yet heard back.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man barricaded himself in a home and fired several gunshots as he refused to come outside,...
Suspect in custody after nearly 12-hour-long standoff in NKY
The sheriff’s office explained there have been numerous reports of problems at the Anderson...
TikTok possibly behind juveniles’ ‘unruly behavior’ at Tri-State Kroger
Shania Redd (left) and Qijuan Johnson (right)
2 arrested after portion of woman’s ear completely bitten off: court docs
Graeter’s Ice Cream just released its first “bonus flavor” of the summer.
Graeter’s releases first bonus flavor of summer
I-75 Northbound closed Saturday night due to a crash/shooting incident, according to Cincinnati...
CPD: Crash/shooting incident closes I-75NB, 1 transported to UC Hospital

Latest News

First Alert Video Forecast For Tuesday
Frank's First Alert Forecast Update
Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day. The FOX19 NOW Weather Team says the main issues are...
Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day: Disruptive rainfall, standing water on roads
Man seriously hurt in double shooting outside Clifton hotel, police say
Bullet found in bed after woman says she accidentally shot gun into ceiling
Cincinnati woman charged after firing gun into bed of couple asleep above her