Man convicted of cheating in Cleveland fishing scandal facing forgery, theft by deception charges

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The fisherman convicted of cheating during a Lake Erie walleye fishing tournament in Cleveland is facing new criminal charges in Pennsylvania.

Chase Cominsky of Hermitage, PA is charged with forgery and theft by deception stemming from an incident in January.

Cominsky will be arraigned in front of a Mercer County, PA judge on Tuesday.

He will likely be arranged by video conference, since he is currently serving a 10-day sentence at the Cuyahoga County jail for the fishing scandal that received worldwide attention.

19 News reached out to Hermitage, PA police to find out what exactly those charges entail, but have not yet heard back.

