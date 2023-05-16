Man killed in shooting outside Clifton hotel

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man critically hurt in a shooting outside a Clifton hotel Monday night died overnight, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

His name was not immediately released Tuesday morning as Cincinnati police homicide detectives join the investigation.

Cincinnati police said the 34-year-old man was shot multiple times around 10:30 p.m. in the parking lot of a hotel in the 3300 block of Central Parkway.

The victim underwent surgery as soon as he was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, police tell FOX19 NOW early Tuesday.

Another victim showed up at The Christ Hospital around 11:20 p.m.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story as more details are released.

