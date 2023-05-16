Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Man killed in shooting outside Clifton hotel

By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 6:14 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man critically hurt in a shooting outside a Clifton hotel Monday night died overnight, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

His name was not immediately released Tuesday morning as Cincinnati police homicide detectives join the investigation.

Cincinnati police said the 34-year-old man was shot multiple times around 10:30 p.m. in the parking lot of a hotel in the 3300 block of Central Parkway.

The victim underwent surgery as soon as he was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, police tell FOX19 NOW early Tuesday.

Another victim showed up at The Christ Hospital around 11:20 p.m.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story as more details are released.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man barricaded himself in a home and fired several gunshots as he refused to come outside,...
Suspect in custody after nearly 12-hour-long standoff in NKY
The sheriff’s office explained there have been numerous reports of problems at the Anderson...
TikTok possibly behind juveniles’ ‘unruly behavior’ at Tri-State Kroger
Shania Redd (left) and Qijuan Johnson (right)
2 arrested after portion of woman’s ear completely bitten off: court docs
Graeter’s Ice Cream just released its first “bonus flavor” of the summer.
Graeter’s releases first bonus flavor of summer
I-75 Northbound closed Saturday night due to a crash/shooting incident, according to Cincinnati...
CPD: Crash/shooting incident closes I-75NB, 1 transported to UC Hospital

Latest News

Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day. The FOX19 NOW Weather Team says the main issues are...
Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day: Disruptive rain, standing water on roads
First Alert Video Forecast For Tuesday
Frank's First Alert Forecast Update
Man seriously hurt in double shooting outside Clifton hotel, police say
Bullet found in bed after woman says she accidentally shot gun into ceiling
Cincinnati woman charged after firing gun into bed of couple asleep above her