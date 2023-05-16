Contests
Man seriously hurt in double shooting outside Clifton hotel, police say

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are searching for a male suspect after a double shooting in Clifton Monday night.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. in the parking lot of a hotel in the 3300 block of Central Parkway, police say.

A 34-year-old man was shot multiple times.

EMS transported him to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, according to officers at the scene.

Another victim showed up at The Christ Hospital around 11:20 p.m.

