Man seriously hurt in double shooting outside Clifton hotel, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are searching for a male suspect after a double shooting in Clifton Monday night.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. in the parking lot of a hotel in the 3300 block of Central Parkway, police say.

A 34-year-old man was shot multiple times.

EMS transported him to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, according to officers at the scene.

Another victim showed up at The Christ Hospital around 11:20 p.m.

