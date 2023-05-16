Contests
Man taken into custody at West Chester SWAT standoff

A man was taken into custody for a mental evaluation after a SWAT standoff at Wetherington...
A man was taken into custody for a mental evaluation after a SWAT standoff at Wetherington country club and golf course subdivision in West Chester Township over the weekend.(Provided/file)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A man was taken into custody for a mental evaluation after a SWAT standoff in a gated community at West Chester Township over the weekend.

Police responded after a welfare check was requested at 2:43 p.m. Saturday in the 7200 block of Country Club Lane at the Wetherington golf course and country club subdivision off Tylersville Road and Interstate 75, according to a township report.

“The individual was taken into custody and was taken for mental health evaluation. There was no arrest. No charges,” township spokeswoman Barb Wilson wrote in an email to FOX19 NOW.

The standoff was reported over at 6:34 p.m. Saturday. There was no forced entry into the home, the police report shows, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Few other details have been released so it’s not clear yet what escalated the welfare check to SWAT response with police armed with rifles positioned across the street from the home, on the 18th fairway of the golf course near the country club.

It’s also not clear yet if anyone else was inside the home with the man before or during the standoff; if weapons were inside the home, or if the resident taken into custody was in possession of any weapons before or during the standoff.

Police records show two previous “welfare check” runs to the two-story, 5-bedroom, 5,277-square-foot home on Oct. 16, 2020, and again on the following day, Oct. 17, 2020.

On Wednesday, May 10 - three days before Saturday’s standoff - police responded to a run at the home for “other/misc,” the report shows.

There also was a “public service” run reported at the home at 2:55 p.m. Sunday.

Specifics about these calls for service are not available yet.

FOX19 NOW has requested from the township more details including all incident reports related to calls for service at the home as well as the incident report from Saturday’s standoff; 911 calls, radio traffic and police body camera footage.

The home was sold for $500,000 to its current owners in January 2019 by a Florida-based living trust under the same last name, according to online records at Butler County’s auditor and recorder offices.

