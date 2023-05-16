Contests
NB I-75 closed by crash past Towne Street exit

Northbound Interstate 75 is closed due to a crash past the Towne Street exit.(www.ohgo.com)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Northbound Interstate 75 is closed due to a crash past the Towne Street exit.

Expect lengthy delays and use eastbound Norwood Lateral or northbound I-71 as detours.

Two vehicles crashed and wrecked on their sides shortly before 7 a.m. Tuesday, according to emergency dispatches.

One person was reported hurt.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story on air and all our digital platforms.

